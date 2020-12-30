Dr. Kinsey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theron Kinsey, PHD
Overview
Dr. Theron Kinsey, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Orangevale, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9268 Madison Ave, Orangevale, CA 95662 Directions (916) 988-1100
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Kinsey for years on and off. I found him to be a great fit for me. He got me through a lot of big down times in my life. He is a kind, thoughtful person with a lot of empathy. He is extremely knowledgeable.
About Dr. Theron Kinsey, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1780620609
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kinsey accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinsey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinsey.
