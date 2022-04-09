Therese Sargent has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Therese Sargent, ANP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Therese Sargent, ANP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Therese Sargent works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Consultants3805 E Bell Rd Ste 3100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 867-8644
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She let's me choose vs. People who choose for me. She fights for my health
About Therese Sargent, ANP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851393433
