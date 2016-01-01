Therese Meyer, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Therese Meyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Therese Meyer, NP
Overview
Therese Meyer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Arroyo Grande, CA.
Therese Meyer works at
Locations
Fair Oaks Specialty Center - Gastroenterology850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 220, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 Directions (805) 434-5530Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Therese Meyer, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1841480035
Hospital Affiliations
- Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Therese Meyer accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Therese Meyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Therese Meyer works at
Therese Meyer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Therese Meyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Therese Meyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Therese Meyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.