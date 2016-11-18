Dr. Krasnovsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Therese Krasnovsky, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Therese Krasnovsky, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.
Locations
- 1 600 Sandtree Dr Ste 202B, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33403 Directions (561) 346-3731
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is extremely sensitive and ethical. The best!
About Dr. Therese Krasnovsky, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1073626255
