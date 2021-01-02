Therese Finn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Therese Finn, EDD
Overview
Therese Finn, EDD is a Clinical Psychologist in Chicago, IL.
Locations
- 1 10001 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60643 Directions (773) 854-4100
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Finn for two years now. I am a Vet with PTSD. She is caring and listens to what I have to say. She has come to know me well. Professionally and ethically there is nothing wrong with her. I have never seen a bad side or would expect to see one from her. And she has helped many veterans returning from wars. She stands up for the veterans and how PTSD has affected them.
About Therese Finn, EDD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1235230541
