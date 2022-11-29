Therese Birkam-Jade, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Therese Birkam-Jade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Therese Birkam-Jade, PA-C
Overview
Therese Birkam-Jade, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Portage, MI.
Therese Birkam-Jade works at
Locations
-
1
Kalamazoo Dermatology - Portage6100 Newport Rd Ste 100, Portage, MI 49002 Directions (248) 833-8163Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Therese Birkam-Jade?
We would definitely recommend.
About Therese Birkam-Jade, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1124112982
Frequently Asked Questions
Therese Birkam-Jade has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Therese Birkam-Jade using Healthline FindCare.
Therese Birkam-Jade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Therese Birkam-Jade works at
56 patients have reviewed Therese Birkam-Jade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Therese Birkam-Jade.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Therese Birkam-Jade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Therese Birkam-Jade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.