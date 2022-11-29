See All Physicians Assistants in Portage, MI
Therese Birkam-Jade, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Therese Birkam-Jade, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5 (56)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Therese Birkam-Jade, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Portage, MI. 

Therese Birkam-Jade works at Kalamazoo Dermatology - Portage in Portage, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kalamazoo Dermatology - Portage
    6100 Newport Rd Ste 100, Portage, MI 49002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 833-8163
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 56 ratings
Patient Ratings (56)
5 Star
(51)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Therese Birkam-Jade?

Nov 29, 2022
We would definitely recommend.
— Nov 29, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Therese Birkam-Jade, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Therese Birkam-Jade, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Therese Birkam-Jade to family and friends

Therese Birkam-Jade's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Therese Birkam-Jade

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Therese Birkam-Jade, PA-C.

About Therese Birkam-Jade, PA-C

Specialties
  • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1124112982
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Therese Birkam-Jade, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Therese Birkam-Jade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Therese Birkam-Jade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Therese Birkam-Jade works at Kalamazoo Dermatology - Portage in Portage, MI. View the full address on Therese Birkam-Jade’s profile.

56 patients have reviewed Therese Birkam-Jade. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Therese Birkam-Jade.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Therese Birkam-Jade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Therese Birkam-Jade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.