Dr. Wright has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theresa Wright, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theresa Wright, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mount Laurel, NJ.
Dr. Wright works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mark A. Tarangioli Psy.d. LLC3804 Church Rd, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions (609) 504-4118
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wright?
I’ve been going to Dr. Wright for over a year now and I am so blessed to have her in my life. I’m a young adult and have a lot of anxiety and she truly helps to calm me down and give help. I feel so happy anytime I get to meet with her!
About Dr. Theresa Wright, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1154481935
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.