Theresa Walker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Theresa Walker is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV.
Theresa Walker works at
Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants of Nevada3195 Saint Rose Pkwy Ste 210, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 792-6700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- MultiPlan
Absolutely, what a pleasure to be treated by Theresa Walker. So professional and personable.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669422036
Theresa Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Theresa Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Walker.
