Theresa Seward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Theresa Seward, MA
Overview
Theresa Seward, MA is a Counselor in Surprise, AZ.
Theresa Seward works at
Locations
Essential Energy Counseling & Consultation Pllc12301 W Bell Rd Ste A102, Surprise, AZ 85378 Directions (623) 330-1099
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Effective and helpful
About Theresa Seward, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1942416847
Frequently Asked Questions
Theresa Seward accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Theresa Seward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Theresa Seward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Seward.
