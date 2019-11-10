See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Bellmore, NY
Optometry
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Theresa Rua, OD is an Optometrist in Bellmore, NY. They specialize in Optometry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry.

Dr. Rua works at Long Island Ophthalmic Concepts in Bellmore, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY and Babylon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. George Tung,MD
    2450 Merrick Rd, Bellmore, NY 11710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 783-0300
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Long Island Ophthalmic Concepts Great Neck
    560 Northern Blvd Ste 101, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 504-2020
  3. 3
    SightMD NY Babylon
    500 W Main St Ste 210, Babylon, NY 11702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 957-3355

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Autism
Convergence Insufficiency
Dyslexia
Autism
Convergence Insufficiency
Dyslexia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Convergence Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dyslexia
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Ocular Convergence Spasm Chevron Icon
Stargardt's Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 10, 2019
    She is personable, intelligent, caring and goes beyond the call of duty. She’s responsive to patients concerns and available after hours. Excellent doctor!
    Susan Redmond — Nov 10, 2019
    About Dr. Theresa Rua, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811044688
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Montrose VA Hosp-NY Med Coll
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
    Undergraduate School
    • MOLLOY COLLEGE
