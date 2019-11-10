Dr. Theresa Rua, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Rua, OD
Overview
Dr. Theresa Rua, OD is an Optometrist in Bellmore, NY. They specialize in Optometry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry.
Dr. Rua works at
Locations
Dr. George Tung,MD2450 Merrick Rd, Bellmore, NY 11710 Directions (516) 783-0300Monday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 6:00pmFriday8:30am - 6:00pmSaturday8:30am - 2:00pm
Long Island Ophthalmic Concepts Great Neck560 Northern Blvd Ste 101, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 504-2020
SightMD NY Babylon500 W Main St Ste 210, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 957-3355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
She is personable, intelligent, caring and goes beyond the call of duty. She’s responsive to patients concerns and available after hours. Excellent doctor!
About Dr. Theresa Rua, OD
- Optometry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1811044688
Education & Certifications
- Montrose VA Hosp-NY Med Coll
- Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
- MOLLOY COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rua accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rua.
