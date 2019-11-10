Overview

Dr. Theresa Rua, OD is an Optometrist in Bellmore, NY. They specialize in Optometry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry.



Dr. Rua works at Long Island Ophthalmic Concepts in Bellmore, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY and Babylon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.