Theresa Pinder, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Theresa Pinder, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Midwestern U and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.

Theresa Pinder works at Desert Ctr For Alrgy & Chst Dis in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Center for Allergy and Chest Diseases
    6970 E Chauncey Ln Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 788-7211
    Monday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Disorders
Allergy Testing
Asthma in Adults
Allergic Disorders
Allergy Testing
Asthma in Adults

Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Asthmatic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma (EIA) Testing Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 10, 2021
    Yes!!! I Would Highly Recommend Dr. Theresa Pinder To Family, & Friends!!!...She Is Highly Qualified, Careing, & Respectful Towards Her Patients!!!..She Is An Awsome Doctor!!
    Jody Palmer — Sep 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Theresa Pinder, PA-C
    About Theresa Pinder, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124047246
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Midwestern U
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Ind U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Theresa Pinder, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Theresa Pinder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Theresa Pinder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Theresa Pinder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Theresa Pinder works at Desert Ctr For Alrgy & Chst Dis in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Theresa Pinder’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Theresa Pinder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Pinder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Theresa Pinder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Theresa Pinder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

