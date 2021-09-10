Theresa Pinder, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Theresa Pinder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Theresa Pinder, PA-C
Overview
Theresa Pinder, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Midwestern U and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Theresa Pinder works at
Locations
-
1
Desert Center for Allergy and Chest Diseases6970 E Chauncey Ln Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (602) 788-7211Monday8:15am - 4:00pmWednesday8:15am - 4:00pmThursday8:15am - 4:00pmFriday8:15am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Theresa Pinder?
Yes!!! I Would Highly Recommend Dr. Theresa Pinder To Family, & Friends!!!...She Is Highly Qualified, Careing, & Respectful Towards Her Patients!!!..She Is An Awsome Doctor!!
About Theresa Pinder, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1124047246
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern U
- Ind U
Frequently Asked Questions
Theresa Pinder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Theresa Pinder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Theresa Pinder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Theresa Pinder works at
6 patients have reviewed Theresa Pinder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Pinder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Theresa Pinder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Theresa Pinder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.