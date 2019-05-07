Theresa Okereke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Theresa Okereke, CRNP
Overview
Theresa Okereke, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 28 Magothy Bridge Rd Pasadena # 21122, Baltimore, MD 21122 Directions (866) 389-2727
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Visited her when she was still an intern (I think) at wilkens. She was incredibly understanding and thorough.
About Theresa Okereke, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1225454937
