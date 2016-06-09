Theresa Mueller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Theresa Mueller, APRN
Overview
Theresa Mueller, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Overland Park, KS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7050 W 107th St Ste 10, Overland Park, KS 66212 Directions (816) 682-8559
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Theresa Mueller is a nurse who cares deeply about the health & well being of her patients. She is the program director of Paseo Methadone Clinic. I was there to detox off of pain medication. During this time I had a BAD reaction between a psychiatric medication for anxiety, and the methadone. This bad reaction was my fault, I was told that I shouldn't take the anxiety meds. My behavior at that time was horrible. She could have expelled me. She helped me instead, now I'm better. Thanks T.!
About Theresa Mueller, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Theresa Mueller accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
