Theresa Massey, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Theresa Massey, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Whittier, CA.
Private Practice Psychotherapy13502 Whittier Blvd, Whittier, CA 90605 Directions (562) 533-8257
The quality of therapy I received was excellent . I was a bit skeptical at first before going through the EAP program through my employer . I didn't know what to expect as I was already going through tough time in my life . I can't say enough good things about the professionalism and quality of Theresa Massey during my therapy . I believe her attention to my issues were great . The mental tools she taught me will help me better deal with my life . I would highly recommend Theresa to anyone . ??
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1942451869
- Institute Of Advanced Studies, Orange, Ca
- Biola University, Lamirada, Ca
