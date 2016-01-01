Theresa Marques, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Theresa Marques is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Theresa Marques, PA-C
Overview
Theresa Marques, PA-C is an Urology Specialist in Middletown, NY.
Theresa Marques works at
Locations
-
1
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Garnet Health Doctors - Harris68 Harris Bushville Rd, Harris, NY 12742 Directions (845) 333-8909
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Callicoon Campus
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Theresa Marques?
About Theresa Marques, PA-C
- Urology
- English
- 1508823212
Frequently Asked Questions
Theresa Marques accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Theresa Marques has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Theresa Marques works at
Theresa Marques has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Marques.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Theresa Marques, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Theresa Marques appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.