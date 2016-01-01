Theresa Margetich accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Theresa Margetich, MFT
Overview
Theresa Margetich, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Sacramento, CA.
Locations
- 1 2277 Fair Oaks Blvd Ste 190A, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 920-9429
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Theresa Margetich, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1356899041
Frequently Asked Questions
Theresa Margetich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Theresa Margetich has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Margetich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Theresa Margetich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Theresa Margetich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.