Theresa Lupe, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (6)
Overview

Theresa Lupe, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL. 

Theresa Lupe works at CENTRAL FLORIDA RECEPTION CENTER in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centurion of Florida LLC
    7000 H C Kelley Rd, Orlando, FL 32831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 207-7777
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Apr 08, 2022
    Theresa was my mental health specialist for a few years before I moved out of state. She is so easy to talk to because she actually listens. I’ve never found anyone like her before or after. Its been about a year but I would almost move back to Florida just to be able to work with here again. She respected me and my concerns. She never made me feel stupid or pressured. If I had a bad reaction to a medicine she helped me to feel more comfortable with the next steps and after years of feeling doomed she got me on less drugs and I felt way better. If you’ve had a bad experience with other doctor you should feel comfortable with her. I miss working with her and would recommend her to anyone. I was shocked to see bad reviews on here but the office I saw her at served a lot of really sick people and addiction recovery, so some people that might not be happy with anybody.
    TW — Apr 08, 2022
    About Theresa Lupe, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154881027
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Theresa Lupe has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Theresa Lupe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Theresa Lupe works at CENTRAL FLORIDA RECEPTION CENTER in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Theresa Lupe’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Theresa Lupe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Lupe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Theresa Lupe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Theresa Lupe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

