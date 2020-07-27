Theresa Lambert, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Theresa Lambert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Theresa Lambert, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Theresa Lambert, APRN is a Psychiatry Specialist in Georgetown, TX.
Theresa Lambert works at
Locations
-
1
Psych Dimensions1980 S Austin Ave, Georgetown, TX 78626 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Psych Dimensions, Inc.8700 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78748 Directions (512) 535-3583Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Theresa Lambert?
Very easy to talk to, mental health is always a hard subject however it makes it easier if you have a person you can talk too freely. She seemed very knowledgeable but still very down to earth.
About Theresa Lambert, APRN
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1063845345
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Theresa Lambert accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Theresa Lambert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Theresa Lambert works at
Theresa Lambert has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Lambert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Theresa Lambert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Theresa Lambert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.