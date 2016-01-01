Theresa Kosovrasti, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Theresa Kosovrasti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Theresa Kosovrasti, APN
Overview
Theresa Kosovrasti, APN is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Woodridge, IL.
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group3329 75 St Ste 202, Woodridge, IL 60517 Directions (630) 369-7700
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group120 Spalding Dr Ste 401, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 369-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Ratings & Reviews
About Theresa Kosovrasti, APN
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1124797816
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Theresa Kosovrasti using Healthline FindCare.
Theresa Kosovrasti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Theresa Kosovrasti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Theresa Kosovrasti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.