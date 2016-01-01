See All Nurse Practitioners in Chicago, IL
Theresa Flerick, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Overview

Theresa Flerick, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL. 

Theresa Flerick works at Friend Health in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Friend Health Pharmacy
    Friend Health Pharmacy
    800 E 55th St, Chicago, IL 60615 (773) 702-0660

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Theresa Flerick, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1689770695
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Theresa Flerick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Theresa Flerick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Theresa Flerick works at Friend Health in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Theresa Flerick’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Theresa Flerick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Flerick.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Theresa Flerick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Theresa Flerick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

