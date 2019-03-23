Theresa Damien, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Theresa Damien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Theresa Damien, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Theresa Damien, PMHNP-BC is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Belmont, MA. They completed their fellowship with McLean Hospital Dnp Residecy
Theresa Damien works at
Ambulatory Care115 Mill St, Belmont, MA 02478 Directions (617) 855-2789Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare of Oklahoma
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Theresa is an incredible practioner who includes the family if allowed in the plan of care. She listens, she cares and she acts. One of the very few that deserves the titles she has If you are lucky enough to be a patient of hers which my husband is you are on the road to success that is if you want it
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1841584299
- McLean Hospital Dnp Residecy
- McLean Hospital Anbulatory Caes
- Regis. College Bsn Nursin
