Dr. Theresa Covington, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Covington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Covington, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theresa Covington, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Palo Alto University.
Dr. Covington works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
CNY Neuropsychology and Counseling290 Elwood Davis Rd Ste 290, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 935-3037
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Covington?
I just started sessions with Doctor Covington through Telehealth. Our exchange in conversation was great no pressure. Openness was there , I felt no hidden judgement, felt freely to speak my mind . Genuineness, to encourage me to create strategies to empower and improve my overall mental and physical health is a goal that I welcome to explore and master with her to take on my very demanding and challenging life.
About Dr. Theresa Covington, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952470635
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis Medical Center
- VA Palo Alto Healthcare System
- Palo Alto University
- San Jose State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Covington has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Covington accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Covington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Covington works at
Dr. Covington speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Covington. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.