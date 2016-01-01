Dr. Theresa Coddington, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coddington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theresa Coddington, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theresa Coddington, PHD is a Psychologist in Overland Park, KS.
Dr. Coddington works at
Locations
Theresa Coddington PhD,11011 King St Ste 105, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 291-4666Monday1:00pm - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:30pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Theresa Coddington, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coddington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coddington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coddington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Coddington. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coddington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coddington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coddington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.