See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Theresa Chevalier, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Theresa Chevalier, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Theresa Chevalier, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Theresa Chevalier works at Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Rosalie Brian, APRN
Rosalie Brian, APRN
0 (0)
View Profile
Shenakwa Hawkins, RN
Shenakwa Hawkins, RN
10 (7)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    WHASN Central
    1950 PINTO LN, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 438-2229
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Theresa Chevalier?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Theresa Chevalier, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Theresa Chevalier, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Theresa Chevalier to family and friends

    Theresa Chevalier's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Theresa Chevalier

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Theresa Chevalier, APRN.

    About Theresa Chevalier, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356528939
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Theresa Chevalier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Theresa Chevalier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Theresa Chevalier works at Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Theresa Chevalier’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Theresa Chevalier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Chevalier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Theresa Chevalier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Theresa Chevalier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Theresa Chevalier, APRN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.