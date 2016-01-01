Theresa Cheung has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Theresa Cheung, NP
Theresa Cheung, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
ACN West Washington Heights Family Health Center575 W 181ST St, New York, NY 10033 Directions (866) 463-2778
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356827604
Theresa Cheung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Theresa Cheung. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Cheung.
