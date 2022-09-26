See All Counselors in Conroe, TX
Theresa Burbank, MALPC

Counseling
2.5 (34)
Overview

Theresa Burbank, MALPC is a Counselor in Conroe, TX. 

Theresa Burbank works at Counseling Center of Montgomery County PLLC in Conroe, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Counseling Center of Montgomery County PLLC
    Counseling Center of Montgomery County PLLC
212 Conroe Dr, Conroe, TX 77301
(936) 760-1880

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Depression
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Community Health Choice
    • Medicaid
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Sep 26, 2022
    She has been a phenomenal counselor. Currently going through a custody issue that has my son very upset. She is able to get him to engage and speak with her; he comes out of her office in such good spirits which gives me peace of mind. She has given me much needed tools on how to handle the difficult challenges that have arose and life changing suggestions that when implemented immediately improved my sons mood and behaviors. She takes time to listen to concerns, give advice and genuinely cares about the health and happiness of my child. So very grateful and blessed to have crossed paths.
    Grateful Parent — Sep 26, 2022
    About Theresa Burbank, MALPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083608988
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Theresa Burbank has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Theresa Burbank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Theresa Burbank works at Counseling Center of Montgomery County PLLC in Conroe, TX. View the full address on Theresa Burbank’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Theresa Burbank. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Burbank.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Theresa Burbank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Theresa Burbank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

