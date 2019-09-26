Theresa Broms, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Theresa Broms is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Theresa Broms, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Theresa Broms, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Oxnard, CA.
Theresa Broms works at
Locations
Identity Medical Group (Oxnard)2901 N Ventura Rd Ste 120, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 485-7877Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic doctor
About Theresa Broms, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265531354
4 patients have reviewed Theresa Broms. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
