Theresa Brinton, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Theresa Brinton, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV. 

Theresa Brinton works at P3 Medical Group in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Locations

  1. 1
    P3 Medical Group
    1500 W Sunset Rd Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 888-3126
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • SelectHealth

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    How was your appointment with Theresa Brinton?

    Mar 05, 2020
    Exceptional Service! Theresa is super compassionate and detailed oriented. She listens to all have to say. We collaborate together to find the right treatment plan for me. Theresa's 110% attitude is contagious and it shows in her work. I have had many doctors in my life. Worked with alot in my profession. You know a good one. I would recommend this office. Just my experience.
    — Mar 05, 2020
    Photo: Theresa Brinton, FNP-BC
    About Theresa Brinton, FNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659703528
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Theresa Brinton, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Theresa Brinton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Theresa Brinton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Theresa Brinton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Theresa Brinton works at P3 Medical Group in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Theresa Brinton’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Theresa Brinton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Brinton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Theresa Brinton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Theresa Brinton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

