Theresa Brinton, FNP-BC is accepting new patients
Theresa Brinton, FNP-BC
Overview
Theresa Brinton, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Henderson, NV.
Theresa Brinton works at
Locations
P3 Medical Group1500 W Sunset Rd Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 888-3126Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- SelectHealth
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Theresa Brinton?
Exceptional Service! Theresa is super compassionate and detailed oriented. She listens to all have to say. We collaborate together to find the right treatment plan for me. Theresa's 110% attitude is contagious and it shows in her work. I have had many doctors in my life. Worked with alot in my profession. You know a good one. I would recommend this office. Just my experience.
About Theresa Brinton, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1659703528
Frequently Asked Questions
Theresa Brinton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Theresa Brinton accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Theresa Brinton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Theresa Brinton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Brinton.
