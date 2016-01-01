Theresa Applegarth, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Theresa Applegarth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Theresa Applegarth, MS
Overview
Theresa Applegarth, MS is a Counselor in Easton, PA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1110 Van Buren Rd Ste 201, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 844-2141
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Theresa Applegarth, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1932207230
Frequently Asked Questions
Theresa Applegarth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Theresa Applegarth accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Theresa Applegarth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Theresa Applegarth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Theresa Applegarth.
