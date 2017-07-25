Theophilus Akoh, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Theophilus Akoh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Theophilus Akoh, NP
Overview
Theophilus Akoh, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Theophilus Akoh works at
Locations
Zenith Care Group2801 S Valley View Blvd Ste 8, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (725) 600-3597
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough about this NP. He's precise, professional, and actually cares about his patients.
About Theophilus Akoh, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275908444
Theophilus Akoh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Theophilus Akoh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Theophilus Akoh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Theophilus Akoh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Theophilus Akoh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Theophilus Akoh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Theophilus Akoh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.