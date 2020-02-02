Dr. Theodore Xenos, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Xenos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Xenos, DC
Overview
Dr. Theodore Xenos, DC is a Chiropractor in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.
Locations
Westchester Medical Care3262 Westchester Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 904-0908
TXO Chiropractic2515 CRESCENT ST, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (765) 360-9078
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Xenos is very professional and precise. He listens and makes sure you are feeling well. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Theodore Xenos, DC
- Chiropractic
- 12 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Chiropractic College
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xenos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Xenos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xenos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xenos speaks Greek and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Xenos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xenos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Xenos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Xenos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.