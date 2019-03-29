See All Chiropractors in Elk Grove Village, IL
Dr. Theodore Viti Jr, DC is a Chiropractor in Elk Grove Village, IL. 

Dr. Viti Jr works at Family Chiropractic Health Center PC in Elk Grove Village, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Chiropractic Health Center PC
    1002 Rohlwing Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 891-1313
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 29, 2019
    Dr. Viti is a wonderful doctor. He is so genuine and you don't find that often with doctors anymore. He takes the time to listen to you and explains things so you understand. He is also very proactive and if he feels like you're not getting better, he will make sure you do additional testing to rule out all options. I highly recommend him!
    Photo: Dr. Theodore Viti Jr, DC
    About Dr. Theodore Viti Jr, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356438642
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Viti Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Viti Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Viti Jr works at Family Chiropractic Health Center PC in Elk Grove Village, IL. View the full address on Dr. Viti Jr’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Viti Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Viti Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Viti Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Viti Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

