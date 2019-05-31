See All Nurse Practitioners in Arlington, TX
Theodore Mendoza, FNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Theodore Mendoza, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Arlington, TX. 

Theodore Mendoza works at Texas Walk-in & Urgent Care in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Walk-in & Urgent Care PA
    6407 S Cooper St Ste 117, Arlington, TX 76001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 295-5520

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
May 31, 2019
I am a patient of Mr. Mendoza. I call him Doctor since his approach to caring for my well being is on the same level as any Doctor I have ever had.
Paul in Burleson, TX — May 31, 2019
Photo: Theodore Mendoza, FNP-BC
About Theodore Mendoza, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1336645928
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Theodore Mendoza, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Theodore Mendoza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Theodore Mendoza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Theodore Mendoza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Theodore Mendoza works at Texas Walk-in & Urgent Care in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Theodore Mendoza’s profile.

Theodore Mendoza has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Theodore Mendoza.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Theodore Mendoza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Theodore Mendoza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

