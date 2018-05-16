Dr. Gradman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theodore Gradman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Theodore Gradman, PHD is a Psychologist in San Mateo, CA.
Dr. Gradman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cognitive Therapy & Testing327 N San Mateo Dr Ste 3, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 340-0243
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gradman?
Amazing psychologist who helped me overcome my disorder in record time. Gives sound, fact-based advice that is rooted in research, not opinion. Extremely friendly and easy to work with. I would recommend Ted to friends and family without hesitation.
About Dr. Theodore Gradman, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1467666420
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gradman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gradman works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gradman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gradman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gradman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gradman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.