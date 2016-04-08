Dr. Theodore Delaet, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delaet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodore Delaet, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Theodore Delaet, PHD is a Psychologist in Omaha, NE.
Dr. Delaet works at
Locations
Heartland Psychologists LLC11414 W Center Rd Ste 243, Omaha, NE 68144 Directions (402) 333-8210
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. DeLaet is amazing would highly recommend!!!!!
About Dr. Theodore Delaet, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1861418253
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Delaet has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Delaet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Delaet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Delaet works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Delaet. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delaet.
