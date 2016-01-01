See All Physicians Assistants in Philadelphia, PA
Overview

Theodore Butcher, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA. 

Theodore Butcher works at ABRAMSON CANCER CENTER OF THE UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
    3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 662-2050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

About Theodore Butcher, PA-C

  Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1679656359
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Theodore Butcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Theodore Butcher works at ABRAMSON CANCER CENTER OF THE UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Theodore Butcher’s profile.

Theodore Butcher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Theodore Butcher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Theodore Butcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Theodore Butcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

