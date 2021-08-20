Theodora Tarr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Theodora Tarr, PSY
Theodora Tarr, PSY is a Psychologist in Miami, FL.
Crossroads Counseling Center9729 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 666-3650
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Tarr is a very compassionate and emphatic doctor. She is very knowledgeable and caring. She understand perfectly my issues and I can feel her support during my process. I am so glad God sent me Dr. Tarr in my path. She is a blessing in my life and I appreciate her kindness tender care. I highly recommend Dr. Tarr to every person.
- Psychology
- English
- 1760415533
Frequently Asked Questions
Theodora Tarr accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Theodora Tarr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Theodora Tarr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Theodora Tarr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Theodora Tarr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Theodora Tarr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.