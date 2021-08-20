See All Psychologists in Miami, FL
Theodora Tarr, PSY is a Psychologist in Miami, FL. 

Theodora Tarr works at Crossroads Counseling Center in Miami, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crossroads Counseling Center
    9729 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 666-3650
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 20, 2021
    Dr. Tarr is a very compassionate and emphatic doctor. She is very knowledgeable and caring. She understand perfectly my issues and I can feel her support during my process. I am so glad God sent me Dr. Tarr in my path. She is a blessing in my life and I appreciate her kindness tender care. I highly recommend Dr. Tarr to every person.
    N. Montano — Aug 20, 2021
    About Theodora Tarr, PSY

    • Psychology
    • English
    • 1760415533
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Theodora Tarr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Theodora Tarr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Theodora Tarr works at Crossroads Counseling Center in Miami, FL. View the full address on Theodora Tarr’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Theodora Tarr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Theodora Tarr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Theodora Tarr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Theodora Tarr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

