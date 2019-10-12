Dr. Theodora Coffman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Theodora Coffman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Theodora Coffman, PHD is a Psychologist in St Petersburg, FL. They completed their residency with Correctcare Rs/South Florida State Hospital
Dr. Coffman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Shoreline Psychological Services, LLC146 2nd St N Ste 310, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 744-9666
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coffman?
Truly a great professional
About Dr. Theodora Coffman, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1922475599
Education & Certifications
- Correctcare Rs/South Florida State Hospital
- Clemson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coffman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coffman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coffman works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Coffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coffman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.