Dr. Theodora Coffman, PHD

Psychology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Theodora Coffman, PHD is a Psychologist in St Petersburg, FL. They completed their residency with Correctcare Rs/South Florida State Hospital

Dr. Coffman works at Shoreline Psychological Services, LLC in St Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shoreline Psychological Services, LLC
    146 2nd St N Ste 310, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 744-9666
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 12, 2019
    Truly a great professional
    — Oct 12, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Theodora Coffman, PHD
    About Dr. Theodora Coffman, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1922475599
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Correctcare Rs/South Florida State Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Clemson University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Theodora Coffman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Coffman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Coffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Coffman works at Shoreline Psychological Services, LLC in St Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Coffman’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Coffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coffman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

