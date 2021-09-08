Thelma Sampson, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thelma Sampson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Thelma Sampson, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Thelma Sampson, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Maryville University, St. Louis, MO.
Thelma Sampson works at
Locations
-
1
SSM Health Outpatient Center711 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Ste 200, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Directions (636) 669-2219
-
2
SSM Health Medical Group1101 Highway K, O Fallon, MO 63366 Directions (636) 669-2219
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care, listens carefully. Sincerely cares about the patient. Very down to earth.
About Thelma Sampson, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1962882464
Education & Certifications
- Maryville University, St. Louis, MO
- Chamberlain College of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Thelma Sampson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Thelma Sampson accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thelma Sampson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Thelma Sampson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Thelma Sampson.
