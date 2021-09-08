See All Nurse Practitioners in Saint Charles, MO
Thelma Sampson, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Thelma Sampson, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Thelma Sampson, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Maryville University, St. Louis, MO.

Thelma Sampson works at SSM Health in Saint Charles, MO with other offices in O Fallon, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    SSM Health Outpatient Center
    711 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Ste 200, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 669-2219
  2. 2
    SSM Health Medical Group
    1101 Highway K, O Fallon, MO 63366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 669-2219

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Metabolic Rate Testing
Morbid Obesity
Obesity
Metabolic Rate Testing
Morbid Obesity
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Metabolic Rate Testing Chevron Icon
Morbid Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Thelma Sampson?

    Sep 08, 2021
    Excellent care, listens carefully. Sincerely cares about the patient. Very down to earth.
    Pamela Scherer — Sep 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Thelma Sampson, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Thelma Sampson, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Thelma Sampson to family and friends

    Thelma Sampson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Thelma Sampson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Thelma Sampson, FNP-C.

    About Thelma Sampson, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962882464
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Maryville University, St. Louis, MO
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Chamberlain College of Nursing
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thelma Sampson, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thelma Sampson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Thelma Sampson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Thelma Sampson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Thelma Sampson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Thelma Sampson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thelma Sampson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thelma Sampson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Thelma Sampson, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.