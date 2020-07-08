Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thelma Lynch, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thelma Lynch, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Winter Springs, FL.
Dr. Lynch works at
Locations
James Adam Mccracken Ph.d. LLC1806 Town Plaza Ct, Winter Springs, FL 32708 Directions (407) 846-0023Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lynch is the BEST!!! My friend recommended her because of her amazing experience. She has helped me tremendously in all areas of my life. I am so grateful for our weekly sessions.
About Dr. Thelma Lynch, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1073550422
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynch works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.