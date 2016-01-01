Overview

Dr. The Nguyen, DC is a Chiropractor in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST.



Dr. Nguyen works at Northern California Research in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.