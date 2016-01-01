See All Nurse Practitioners in Citrus Heights, CA
Thaomee Vang, FNP-BC

Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Thaomee Vang, FNP-BC is an Internal Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Citrus Heights, CA. 

Thaomee Vang works at Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    7115 Greenback Ln Fl 2, Citrus Heights, CA 95621 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Thaomee Vang, FNP-BC

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hmong
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1447528674
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Thaomee Vang, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thaomee Vang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Thaomee Vang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Thaomee Vang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Thaomee Vang works at Mercy Medical Group in Citrus Heights, CA. View the full address on Thaomee Vang’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Thaomee Vang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thaomee Vang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thaomee Vang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thaomee Vang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

