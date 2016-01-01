See All Counselors in Mount Vernon, GA
Thadeus Holloway, MSCP Icon-share Share Profile

Thadeus Holloway, MSCP

Counseling
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Thadeus Holloway, MSCP is a Counselor in Mount Vernon, GA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    421 W Robinson Dr, Mount Vernon, GA 30445 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 583-0100
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Fear of Getting Married Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareSource
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Thadeus Holloway, MSCP

    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245597848
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Brewton-Parker College
