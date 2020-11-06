Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Texas Smith, OD
Overview
Dr. Texas Smith, OD is an Optometrist in Citrus Heights, CA.
Locations
- 1 8036 Auburn Blvd, Citrus Heights, CA 95610 Directions (916) 725-2579
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful staff. Dr. Smith was very personable, friendly and thorough in his examination. I had a great experience and looking forward to receiving my new prescription glasses. Thank you.
About Dr. Texas Smith, OD
- Optometry
- English
