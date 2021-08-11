Dr. Hasegawa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tetsuya Hasegawa, DC
Overview
Dr. Tetsuya Hasegawa, DC is a Chiropractor in Rockwall, TX.
Locations
T Chiropractic and Acupuncture1221 Arista Dr Ste 150, Rockwall, TX 75032 Directions (214) 771-0640
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely trust Dr. T with our chiropractic and acupuncture needs. He keeps us able to function, work and enjoy life in spite of our pains and discomforts.
About Dr. Tetsuya Hasegawa, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1477720373
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasegawa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasegawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasegawa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasegawa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasegawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasegawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.