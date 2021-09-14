Tess Wiggin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tess Wiggin, PA-C
Tess Wiggin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Nashua, NH.
Convenientmd LLC Nashua, 565 Amherst St, Nashua, NH 03063
I never write reviews, but I had to share. Dr. Wiggin saw me when my local Urgent Care was about to close for the night. She didn’t rush my appointment although I was so last minute, and took the time to investigate my issue and ask me plenty of questions. She was so personable and made me feel like I wasn’t just a number. I’ve been to so many different doctors who rush me out of the appointment, and I did not feel that way with Dr Wiggin at all. I would totally go to her for my PCP if I could!
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1194371591
Tess Wiggin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
