Tess Doohen, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tess Doohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tess Doohen, APRN
Overview
Tess Doohen, APRN is a Rheumatology Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Tess Doohen works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
-
2
Essentia Health-Moose Lake Clinic4572 County Road 61, Moose Lake, MN 55767 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC) of South Central Wisconsin
- HealthEOS
- HealthPartners
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tess Doohen?
About Tess Doohen, APRN
- Rheumatology
- English
- Female
- 1518435270
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- Essentia Health-Deer River
- St. Luke's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Tess Doohen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Tess Doohen using Healthline FindCare.
Tess Doohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tess Doohen works at
Tess Doohen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tess Doohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tess Doohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tess Doohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.