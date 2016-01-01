Overview

Dr. Terrylee Maimone, OD is an Optometrist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Optometry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / College of Optometry.



Dr. Maimone works at Exceptional Eye Care Group, L.L.C. in Paramus, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.