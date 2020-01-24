See All Chiropractors in Indianapolis, IN
Overview

Dr. Terry Tolle, DC is a Chiropractor in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from 1994.

Dr. Tolle works at Calmare Treatment Center in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Calmare Treatment Center
    5135 S Emerson Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 991-5710

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Calmare® Therapy
Car Accident Injuries
Back Pain
Calmare® Therapy
Car Accident Injuries

Treatment frequency



Back Pain Chevron Icon
Calmare® Therapy Chevron Icon
Car Accident Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cold Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Independent Medical Examination Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Recurrent Falls Chevron Icon
Repetitive Motion Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • Cigna
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Terry Tolle, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124131826
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • 1994
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terry Tolle, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tolle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tolle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tolle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tolle works at Calmare Treatment Center in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Tolle’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tolle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tolle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tolle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tolle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

