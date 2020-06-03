Dr. Tobias has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terry Tobias, PHD
Overview
Dr. Terry Tobias, PHD is a Psychologist in Cleveland Heights, OH.
Locations
- 1 12429 Cedar Rd Ste 16, Cleveland Heights, OH 44106 Directions (216) 791-8009
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing. She saved our marriage. She was a wonderful therapist.
About Dr. Terry Tobias, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1033202973
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tobias accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tobias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobias.
